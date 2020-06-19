he Glynn County Schools summer lunch program will resume today.
The school system employee who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has since received negative test results, the school system said.
The school system temporarily suspended the program earlier this week after becoming aware Sunday that the employee, who last worked at a school site June 10, tested positive for the virus.
Based on guidance from the health department, the school system will resume the food program at 11 a.m. to noon today. The program had been set to resume Monday.
Food preparations will be handled at each of the five sites to help lessen the impact on the program in the event an employee tests positive for COVID-19 in the future.
The school system will follow the same food safety protocols and daily temperature checks that have been in motion since the beginning of the pandemic and will remain diligent in cleaning, sanitizing and social-distancing measures to ensure the safety of employees and everyone who utilizes the service, school officials said.
The Summer Feeding Program is hosted at five sites: Altama Elementary, Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Satilla Marsh Elementary and Sterling Elementary.
Meals are distributed from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout June and July, along with menu schedules.