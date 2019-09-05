Glynn County Schools announced Thursday morning that the school system will resume a regular schedule on Friday.
Before announcing the decision, school leaders met with Glynn County government officials to assess the state of essential services needed to reopen schools.
“Fortunately, we were spared the worst from this storm,” said Virgil Cole, Glynn County Schools superintendent. “We believe resuming school is an important component in helping our community to return to some sense of normalcy, and we are confident that we can open our schools tomorrow safely and provide all of the normal services to our students and staff.”
The school system also encourages parents to be patient throughout any potential delays that occur with school bus transportation.
The Brunswick High School football game against McIntosh County that was scheduled for Friday will take place Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The Glynn Academy football game at Grove has been cancelled for this Friday. All other middle and high school athletic and extracurricular activities will resume on Monday.
The Glynn County Board of Education work session planned for today has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The regular school board meeting will follow at 6 p.m.