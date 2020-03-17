Hundreds of students in Glynn County rely on the free and reduced-price lunch program for meals daily while at school.
While schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Glynn County Schools will provide an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up meals for their children. This service begins today and ends April 3.
Drive-through sites are located at Altama Elementary, Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary and Sterling Elementary.
“These approved sites, which derive from our federally funded Summer Lunch Program, were selected because they are centrally located and easily reachable for many of our families,” according to Glynn County Schools. “This program and these meals are for students only.”
Children must be present in order for meals to be provided per U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines. Meals will only be provided for students who are in the car at the time of pick up.
Families can pick up meals for all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for youth with special needs.
Food pick-up will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the beginning of spring break.
On Mondays, students will receive a lunch for that day, breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and breakfast for Wednesday. On Wednesdays, students can expect a lunch for that day, breakfast and lunch for Thursday and breakfast for Friday. On Fridays, they will collect a lunch for that day and breakfast for the following Monday.
Meals will be served “grab-n-go” style and are not to be consumed on site.
Students who receive documented “special diet meal accommodations” through the school system’s nutrition program are asked to let the school system know if a student will need to participate in the pick-up meal service during the school closure.
“If Glynn County Schools remains closed beyond these dates, an update about meal services will be provided at that time,” according to the announcement.