Glynn County Schools plans to enhance its gifted education programs this school year.
Sung Hui Lewis, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Glynn County Schools, discussed a few of the planned changes as the most recent work session with the Glynn County Board of Education.
Gifted programs will be offered in more elementary schools this year. Lewis brought together a group of several principals to collaborate and determine how best to create a standardized gifted program.
“I needed a collective group to put their brain powers together because I can sit as a district level person and say, ‘Hey we need to streamline our gifted program, we need it solid, we need to be able to define what does our gifted program include,’” Lewis said. “But at the same time, we need to be realistic and say what are the needs for the school? How do we address the children? What programs have we seen that are powerful, and let’s start with those programs.”
School system leaders plan to implement basic components in every school’s gifted program.
“When we talk about curriculum and tier one instruction, teachers will automatically tell you, this is the curriculum we use for reading, this is the curriculum we use for math, this is the curriculum we use for children who are behind,” Lewis said. “We should be able to articulate the same for the children in our gifted classes.”
Several gifted program instructors attended the work session to provide a look at what the programs will look like in Glynn County and what the goals of the classes will be.
One program that will be implemented in each school will be an activity called the Stock Market Game, aimed at fifth-grade students.
“Children buy virtual stocks, get $100,000 of mock money, investigate and learn how the stock market works,” said Tammy Porvalik, the gifted program instructor at St. Simons Elementary. “… The kids will be able to compete against other schools in the state for prizes and awards.”
Other programs will focus on advanced literacy skills and hands-on math activities.
The overall goal, though, is to create a similar gifted program experience in every school involved.
“This time, we’re making the commitment as educators to say, ‘Hey we’re going to take the gifted program and w’ere going to make a solid program out of it,’” Lewis said. “… It’s going to be great for our kids.”
