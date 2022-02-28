Glynn County Schools will host its first Literacy Fair on March 5 to spread the love of reading among the community’s families and youth.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Brunswick High School’s track.
Families will be able to visit booths set up by each school as well as community organizations and local authors.
Each school, including Title I schools, will have academic resources available for families.
Students will also be able to receive free books, and school booths will set up games and activities. The concession stand will be open as well.
“Each school will feature a different book at its booth,” said Jahaan McClendon, parent outreach and support coordinator for Glynn County Schools. “Parents will go home with academic resources to use, and the students will go home with new books.”
A telehealth nurse will also demonstrate for parents the school district’s new telehealth program and help families get signed up.
Local authors at the event will include Jennifer Miller-Joseph,who wrote “Girls Aren’t Made of Cotton Candy.” She will be signing copies of her book for students.
Local organizations that will in attendance will include FERST Readers of Glynn, Coastal Outreach Soccer, Amerigroup Insurance, FIRM Podcast, Nurturing Excellence, Junior League of The Golden Isles, Boys and Girls Club and Marshes of Glynn Library.
“The goal of the event is to celebrate and share our love of reading with the Glynn County Community,” McClendon said.
If anyone has any questions, they can contact McClendon by email at jahaan.mcclendon@glynn.k12.ga.us or by phone at 912-267-4100, ext. 1114.