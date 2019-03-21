Glynn County Schools will host a career fair on Friday for a wide range of positions, including teachers, counselors, food services workers, bus drivers, nurses, maintenance workers and other support staff.
The fair will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in media center at the Risley Annex, located at 2900 Albany Street in Brunswick.
“It’s an opportunity for us to introduce Glynn County on a more personal level, to people who are interested in coming to our school system,” said Michele Seals, employment staffing manager for Glynn County Schools.
The school system has many positions to fill, she said.
“We’re looking for people,” Seals said. “We have jobs that need to be filled, and we’re looking for passionate people who want to work with the children and who have the children’s best interest at heart.”
Representatives from the school system’s human resources department will be on hand during the fair, as well as administrators from all three school levels — high, middle and elementary.
Staff will also be there from the various departments, including transportation, food service, special education, maintenance, custodial and other support staff.
Those interested in applying for jobs are asked to bring a résumé, but a résumé is not required, Seals said.
Registration for the event also is not required.
Seals encouraged anyone interested in working for Glynn County Schools to attend the fair.
“It’s an opportunity for you to learn about career opportunities with a great employer,” she said. “Glynn County Schools is a great employer. There’s a lot of different benefits … And what better way to give back to your community than to work with children, regardless of the capacity?”
Anyone with questions is asked to call the human resources department at 912-267-4100.