Glynn County Schools announced Sunday that schools will close Tuesday and remain closed until April 13, after spring break, due to concerns about COVID-19.
Schools will be open Monday, but parents and guardians may keep students home without penalty if they choose, according to the announcement.
Distance and online learning will begin for students Wednesday and continue through April 3.
“The district has made the decision to remain open on Monday to allow students to receive assignments and additional instructions to ensure a smooth transition for distance and/or online learning,” according to the announcement.
Daily medications that are provided by school nurses will be made available to parents on Monday and Tuesday. Parents and guardians are asked to contact the nurse prior to coming to the school to help avoid crowds in the office.
The school system’s nutrition department will finalize plans Monday for meal distributions during the school closure. Details will be shared when available.
All district extracurricular activities, field trips, assemblies and sporting events will be canceled until further notice.
“During this time of uncertainty, we appreciate our community for their support,” the announcement states. “We urge our families to exercise personal responsibility for social distancing per guidelines issued by the CDC and Georgia Department of Health. Please talk with your children about this need to stay away from large groups and to continue practicing good hygiene, particularly hand-washing. “
Monday and Tuesday will be regular workdays for all staff members of the school system. Tuesday will be a teacher planning day. Employees will receive specific guidance from department leaders about expectations for work during the closure.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community remain our top priority,” the announcement states. “We will provide updates and additional information related to COVID-19 as it becomes available.”