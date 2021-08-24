The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Glynn County Schools will require the district to close for distance learning beginning Monday and continuing through Sept. 10.
The school district has entered the “red” level of operations, and attendance will be optional for students Wednesday through Friday.
"To be truthful, we were really left with no other option,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “Our numbers were increasing so rapidly that we would soon get to a point where we wouldn't have enough teaching staff to carry on face to face instruction."
Distance learning through Google Classroom will begin Monday and will take place during regular school hours.
Absences will be excused for the remaining days this week.
All school staff will continue to physically report to their work sites for regular work hours.
Middle and high school students will follow their daily school schedule, and elementary schools will provide families with scheduling information.
Families are asked to continue reporting positive COVID-19 cases to schools.
The district will provide an update no later than Sept. 10 on when schools will return to in-person learning based on the data collected by each school.
Middle school sports will be postponed until in-person classes resume. High school sports and bands will continued under modification and restrictions that will include daily COVID-19 screenings.
No classes will be held Sept. 3-6 for the Labor Day weekend.
Families are asked to direct any questions to their school.