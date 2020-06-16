Glynn County Schools announced Tuesday that summer meal services will be temporarily suspended because an employee assisting with the program has tested positive for COVID-19.
School system officials became aware late Sunday evening that the employee, who assisted with the summer meal program as recently as last week, tested positive for the virus. The employee last worked at the school site June 10.
“In response to this positive test, we have contacted the local health department and anyone who may have had close contact with this individual,” the school system announced.
Impacted employees were asked to stay home and seek testing at the local health department.
Due to this temporary reduction in staff, the school system cannot currently support the meal distribution program. School staff plan to resume meal service from 11 a.m. to noon on June 22.
“The Glynn County School System realizes there is a great need for this service and is committed to providing food for families while promoting public health and safety,” according to the announcement.
Glynn County Schools Nutrition Services Department began the summer meal program June 1. The program offers breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 years and younger through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, ensuring that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
The Summer Feeding Program is hosted at five sites, which are Altama Elementary, Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Satilla Marsh Elementary and Sterling Elementary. Meals are distributed from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the months of June and July, along with menu schedules.
To ensure the safety of student meals, the school system plans to continue conducting health checks and temperature screenings on food service employees each day.
All food service employees have strictly followed established food safety protocols, including wearing masks and gloves, washing their hands and practicing social distancing when interacting with the public.
Employees perform contactless delivery by placing meals on carts or tables for pick up.
And in addition to daily cleaning, school staff plan to further sanitize the food service sites.