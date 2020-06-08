The Glynn County Board of Education does not plan to raise its millage rate this year.
Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools, told the board at a work session Thursday the state is now predicting a better revenue flow than it had previously.
Gov. Brian Kemp told state agencies last week that his office predicts an 11 percent drop in state tax collections in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The percentage is lower than some state leaders had originally projected, including Glynn County Schools officials.
Raising the millage rate, which is currently 16.157, had been a concern during previous school board discussions.
Preston and other school officials have worked during the past couple months to reduce expenditures in response to anticipated monetary losses created by the coronavirus-led economic slowdown.
Among the cuts are 27 positions that will be eliminated in the upcoming year. Those include 14 vacant elementary school positions, a vacant engineering instructor position at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy that will become a halftime position this year, two vacancies in the technician department and the literacy coordinator position, which will be redefined in hopes of using federal funding for a literacy position. The assistant superintendent of operations will not be replaced for one year, Preston said.
No current employee will have to be terminated, and there will be no furloughs.
Superintendent Virgil Cole, who will leave his position at the end of June, said incoming superintendent Scott Spence has been a part of the decision-making process.
The current budget plan is solid, Cole said, and protects what’s going on in the classroom.
The school board will not be able to vote on next year’s budget until the state officially approves its own budget. Cole said he doesn’t expect the state to have its final budget ready for several weeks.
When it meets Tuesday, the school board will vote on a spending resolution authorizing Spence to expend funds beginning in July while the board formally adopts its budget.
The board will combine millage rate hearings and budget hearings in July, Preston said.
The school system also received a grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, through the Georgia Department of Education, in the amount of $3.5 million.
The Georgia Department of Education plans to structure the CARES Act funding to address at-risk student populations, distance and remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning, facilities and equipment and continuity of core staff and services.
The board will vote on whether to accept the grant Tuesday.