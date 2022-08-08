Zion Price is ready to be back.
The rising third-grader wasn’t alone in his excitement for the new academic year when he attended Goodyear Elementary School's open house last week. All around him, parents and students were smiling alongside teachers and staff as everyone welcomed each other back, exchanged hugs and shared summer news before commencing with the business of starting a new year.
Students return to class Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases have been rising in Glynn County in recent weeks, but school leaders are expecting a smoother start to the school year than has taken place the past two years.
"Two years ago, we were all nervous about starting school," said Scott Spence, superintendent. "We were worried about how our staff would be able to teach and serve our students and how our students would react to our staff after being at home for over 150 days. Last year, we still had issues with the pandemic and the start of school was a little closer to normal but still very difficult. In both years, just making it through the school year was deemed a success by many."
This year, he said, the goal is to return to school with a renewed focus on quality instruction and student learning.
"Our students have fallen behind, just like other students around the state and country," Spence said. "We must get back to the basics of teaching and learning in order to get back to where we were in 2019. We will get back to where we were, and then our goal will be to surpass that level of achievement."
He encouraged parents to stay involved in their students' academic lives to help them achieve this success.
"When I was in school my parents would always ask me and my brothers about school," Spence said. "They kept up with what we were learning and we had to clearly articulate those things to them. I strongly suggest that parents do the same."
Teachers will be posting learning targets, success criteria and assignments on their website calendars. Parents can sign up for an Infinite Campus account to stay up to date with student attendance, grades and missing assignments.
Spence thanked the community for its ongoing support of the school district.
"During my 32 years in education, our community has always answered the call when our students and staff need assistance," he said. "Just look at the beautiful schools that our students are able to attend. I would like to thank our community for the past support and encourage them to continue. A strong school system will produce a strong workforce and that is what we strive to do in the Glynn County School System."
Parents and students can find resources online for the new school year through the Back-to-School Information Center on the district's website, www.glynn.k12.ga.us.
Oatanisha Dawson, principal at Goodyear Elementary, was among those most excited for the new year during her school's open house. She was the first to greet many when she opened the doors at the start of the event.
“Of course their rosters were ready for them to see where their child’s homeroom is,” she said. “This year’s theme is ‘peace, love and learning.’”
The school's theme aims to remind families to find their inner peace and be ready to receive love from staff who are there to support them throughout the year, Dawson said.
“We know that our children they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” she said.
The groovy theme was on display through colorful decorations and upbeat music playing through the halls as parents and their students located new classrooms and introduced themselves to teachers.
“One of the things that we still prioritize is getting to know the students, making sure that we have relationships first in order to give them the information or the instruction that they need to receive to be their best self,” Dawson said.
Bonnie Holcomb, an English language teacher at Goodyear, was excited to welcome students back and to see new faces.
“The beginning of the school year is really tough for teachers, but the minute we see the eyes of the children it changes everything,” she said.
A table out front offered forms for parents to sign up to be involved in the school this year and for potential student mentors to get involved in Goodyear’s mentorship program.
Goodyear Elementary offers families a great deal of support, said Jerquita Roberts, Zion’s mom.
“They offer a lot of resources to the kids,” she said. “They’re very hands on with the kids. They individualize them. I love it.”
Zion seemed ready to get back to learning.
“I’m excited to be back,” he said.