Glynn County Schools outperformed the state averages in the recently released 2019 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores and received its highest score records in the local school system’s history.
And for the first time in several years, the school system reported that no schools fell below the 60-point threshold used to identify struggling schools.
Glynn County Schools released the results Friday and reported significant gains in this year’s CCRPI scores.
The overall district score rose from 79.3 last year to 83.7 in 2019. The school system reported scores of 85.7 for elementary schools, 77.3 for middle schools and 85.8 for high schools.
“We are very proud of the results and our substantial gains,” said Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole, in a press release sent Friday. “While we realize that our schools and students are more than any number, this certainly represents a lot of hard and outstanding work by our teachers, administrators, students and families. Further, it is indicative, relative to other school systems, that our system is not only one of the best in this area, but in the state. I also want to thank our board and community for their incredible support.”
Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which was passed in 2015 and replaced No Child Left Behind, states are required to have a “statewide accountability system” that provides information on how well schools are performing. The CCRPI is Georgia’s accountability system.
The state’s overall CCRPI score this year is 77.1, which is a small decrease from 77.8 in the previous year. Scores for Georgia’s high schools averaged 77, up from 75.3 in 2018. The middle school score decreased to 72.1, down from 73 in 2018, and the elementary school score also dipped slightly to 77.1.
The CCRPI includes several main components — content mastery, progress, closing gaps and readiness. High school scores include an additional component, the graduation rate.
Digging deeper into the data, system scores for Closing Gaps at the elementary level topped out with the maximum score of 100, while every school in the district increased their Readiness marks, according to the press release.
Goodyear Elementary School recorded the most improved score system-wide, increasing its CCRPI score from 51.1 in 2018 to 71.9 this year.
Other schools that have struggled with low scores in past years include Altama Elementary and Burroughs-Molette Elementary. Both schools have made significant gains in recent years, though.
Both schools did see slight decreases this year. Altama received a CCRPI score of 73.8 this year, down from 76.2, and Burroughs-Molette obtained a 68.8, down from 69.6.
“The overall positive results confirm the focused work our schools are engaged in to support student learning,” said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, in a statement. “The efforts of teachers and school leaders toward continuous improvement are visible on every campus.”
Oglethorpe Point Elementary School had the highest elementary score in the district, with a CCRPI of 97.3, which increased from 89 the previous year. C.B Greer Elementary and St. Simons Elementary followed, with scores of 93.1 and 92.9 respectively. Last year, C.B. Greer recorded an 89.6 and St. Simons had a score of 92.8.
Among the four middle schools, Glynn Middle had the highest score with an 83.1, which increased from 82 last year, followed by Jane Macon Middle with a score of 79, up from 76.8 last year. Although Needwood Middle had the lowest marks among the middle-school level, it saw a significant increase in its CCRPI score from 63.3 in 2018 to 71.7 this year.
Both high schools saw slight shifts in their scoring. Brunswick High’s score decreased to 83 this year, down from 85.9 in 2018. Glynn Academy rose marginally from 86.7 last year to 86.8 in 2019.
“All schools face different challenges, and there’s no simple way to sum up a school’s performance or quality in a single score,” Whitehead said. “However, we certainly value the feedback we receive from our stakeholders and use information from the CCRPI to determine our strengths and weaknesses, while identifying solutions.”
In addition to the CCRPI, the recently released report also provided a snapshot of the quality and character of each school. Using the School Climate Star Rating, schools in Glynn County have been lauded for having some of the most caring, supportive learning environments in which all students can succeed, according to the press release.
The new ratings also indicate that all schools received a 3-star rating or higher on the climate index, which is another first in Glynn County School history. Three schools received 5.0 ratings: Oglethorpe Point Elementary, St. Simons Elementary and Glynn Middle School. Every other school except Goodyear Elementary and Needwood Middle received a 4-star rating.
“The culture and climate of any school is critical to the success of any school,” Cole said. “We want all of our students to feel safe, supported and secure, and this rating certainly supports this critical mission.”