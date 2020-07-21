The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to push back the first day of school to Aug. 20.
The new school year was set to begin Aug. 11. But due to the significant amount of new training teachers will need before students return to classrooms, school leaders asked the board during a special called meeting for a delayed start date.
Teachers will still return to work Aug. 3, but they will now have 11 days of training instead of four before classes begin.
The school board also approved making Nov. 3, election day, a teacher workday to reduce the potential for students to be exposed to the virus when crowds are at polling places. Some school sites are used for voting.
System leaders are planning now for a school year that could dramatically change as the state of COVID-19 in the community changes. If communitywide spread of the virus reaches a significant level, schools will move completely into online learning.
“We’re going to plan as if we won’t have school the next day,” said Scott Spence, superintendent.
The school system, which plans to have in-person instruction at the start of the year, provided families earlier this month with an opportunity to commit to virtual learning during the first portion of the school year.
Despite delaying the first day of school, Spence said he does not anticipate extending the school year in May because he expects the Georgia Department of Education will waive state testing requirements this year. Testing takes up more than seven academic days.
The school system was set to launch a new website at the end of last school year, but the closure of schools in March to prevent COVID-19 spread interrupted that plan. A new website is in the works now.
Teachers will need additional technology training in order to roll out the virtual learning programs the school system has planned. Spence said he expects there to be consistent online learning platforms and protocols between all schools.
School board member Hank Yeargan said he supports having extra training days for teachers, particularly so they can learn more about using the new website.
“If we can get everybody on the same page knowing how to operate those systems, hopefully that will make it a better experience for the teachers and for the students,” Yeargan said. “… As much information as we can get to the teachers and having them feel as comfortable as possible in those 11 days, that’s imperative to me.”