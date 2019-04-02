Glynn County Schools recently received an accreditation report that indicated the school system is moving forward in its practices and providing the best for its students.
A team from AdvancED, the parent company of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), performed a monitoring review of Glynn County Schools on Jan. 27-30. The team recently provided the school system with its final report, which highlighted the district’s demonstration of continued compliance with the accreditation standards as well as ongoing progress and improvement.
“Their comments support our focus on fostering a culture that values relationships, effective communication, trust, collaboration and respect,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, in a press release from the school system. “Moreover, their observations confirm our system’s strong belief that it will take all of us: teachers, leaders and community members working together as a team to promote high expectations and to deliver a quality education for all students.”
The school system had to complete on-site evaluations with the AdvancED team during the review process, which included school administrators, teachers, students, parents, board members and stakeholders. The team conducted interviews, completed classroom observations and closely analyzed school facilities and equipment.
“It gives us a chance to reflect back on how we’re doing as a system, but then to have an objective set of people that aren’t from here to come in and take a look at what were doing and give feedback,” said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, during a school board work session on March 28.
The review process also relied heavily on feedback from teachers and students, Whitehead told school board members.
The AdvancED review includes three main standards — leadership capacity, learning capacity and resource capacity. To receive accreditation, the school system must provide evidence that proves it meets each section of each standard.
In the report, Glynn County Schools met and exceeded expectations on nine of 11 standards in the leadership capacity portion of the review. For the learning capacity, 11 of 12 standard expectations were met. For the resource capacity, the district met four of eight standards, exceeded three of eight standards and needed improvement on one standard — “integrating digital resources into teaching, learning and operations to improve professional practice, student performance and organizational effectiveness.”
Whitehead provided context on this slightly negative portion of the report at the school board work session. During the school site reviews, AdvancED team members randomly selected classrooms to enter, she said. Glynn County Schools has invested large amounts of money to equip its classrooms with technology and make devices accessible to students. But if the review team doesn’t happen to be in those classrooms, they won’t see the technology being used, Whitehead said.
To provide a holistic measure of overall performance, the report provided an “index of education quality” score.
Glynn County Schools received an IEQ score of 339.52, which indicates that the district is engaged in practices that are sustained over time and are becoming ingrained in the culture of the institution, according to the press release. This is the highest rating for IEQ.
Glynn County’s IEQ was 288 in 2014. The average AdvancED Improvement Network (AIN) five-year IEQ range is 283.33 — a calculation that the school system has surpassed in the report’s findings.
“The team’s objective feedback confirms the work of our schools to embrace and implement effective practices to support learning,” Whitehead said in the press release.
School board member John Madala said the report shows that everyone involved in the school system, from its leaders to its staff, students and parents, are engaged in the system’s continued success.
“I hope the media gets a hold of this,” he said at the work session.
The report shows that the school system is achieving the goals it’s stated to have set, Madala said.
“It’s just a good compliment to us,” he said. “… It shows that the whole system is working.”