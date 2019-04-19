Glynn County Schools preparing for possible bad weather
Glynn County Schools announced Thursday that due to weather predictions at the time for strong to severe thunderstorms with substantial winds hitting the area around 2:30 p.m. today, school dismissals may be delayed to ensure student and staff safety.
The school system works closely with the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency during potential severe weather situations.
If a delay is necessary, an official announcement will be communicated through the school system’s automated phone/email alert system, district website and social media.