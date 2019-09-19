Glynn County Schools’ graduation rate dropped slightly this year but remains one of the top graduation rates in the state of Georgia, according to a report released Wednesday.
Glynn County Schools had a four-year graduation rate of 93.7 percent for the 2018-19 school year, down from 95.1 last year. The Georgia Department of Education reported that 71 school districts in Georgia recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent in 2019.
Glynn County Schools also again surpassed the state average, which was 82 percent in 2019, up from 81.6 in 2018. These results are an all-time high for the state graduation rate since the state began to use an adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law.
“These results are a testament to the strength of our schools, teachers, students, parents and community,” said Virgil Cole, Glynn County Schools superintendent, in a statement. “Obviously, we continue to strive for a 100-percent graduation rate, but it is more important for us to deliver a quality education to every student and prepare him or her with the skills they need for a successful future.”
Cole credited the positive results to tailored school improvement plans, innovative teaching strategies, effective social and emotional learning programs and improved access to pathways in Career, Technical and Agriculture Education (CTAE), dual enrollment, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs.
This year, students at Brunswick High recorded a 91.5 percent graduation rate, down from 96 percent in 2018. Glynn Academy students saw a 93.9 percent graduation rate in 2019, compared to 94.6 percent last school year.
Each cohort of students bring unique differences, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, and working to meet individual needs confirms the fact that some students require additional time.
She also attributed this year’s high graduation rate to ongoing partnerships the school system has with community organizations like Communities in Schools and Gulfstream’s Student Leadership Program.
“The graduation rate is a culmination of preparation students receive throughout their education and this measure helps us examine the effectiveness of instruction and support services,” Whitehead said in a statement. “Our schools and district leaders continue to ask questions and seek solutions to enable our students to experience success.”