Glynn County Schools announced Thursday that school closures have been extended to April 24.
The announcement followed an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp closing all public elementary and secondary schools for in-person instruction through April 24.
The purpose of the action is to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Students are not to return to school until Monday, April 27.
“I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students,” Kemp said. “Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community.
Kemp is expected to make a decision on the remainder of the school year before April 24.
The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia have transitioned to online learning and will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester.
Glynn County Schools closed March 16 and originally planned to reopen April 13 following spring break.
“We encourage you to continue to follow healthy hygienic practices, and rely on the guidance provided by our local health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Glynn school officials said.
Updates and additional information related to COVID-19 is available on the school system’s website, at glynn.k12.ga.us.
Parents, guardians and students are also notified through the One Call Now automated calling system and the school system’s social media platforms.
In other coronavirus news:
• The number of coronavirus cases in Glynn County climbed to six, an increase of one, according to the website maintained by the Georgia Department of Public Health. That brings the total number of cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District to 25, including two in Camden, nine in Chatham, three each in Effingham and Bryan, and one each in Liberty and Long. McIntosh County is the only one in the district without a confirmed case.
• Republic Services will provide “cart only” trash collection service until further notice, according to Glynn County. Collection of bagged yard waste and trash overflow bags is suspended. Regular trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal.
• Glynn County announced that the tax commissioner’s office would be closed to the public until further notice. The office is still processing requests via telephone at 912-554-7000 and online. For general information, visit glynncounty.org/91/Tax-Commissioner, to pay a tax bill go to glynncounty.org/505/Pay-Tax-Bill. For car tag renewal, visit eservices.drives.ga.gov. For license renewal, visit dds.georgia.gov.
• Hospice of the Golden Isles announced that the Hospice House in Brunswick has suspended all visitation until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hospice staff will facilitate phone and virtual visitation.