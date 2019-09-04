Eddie Wright said pulling up stakes and evacuating from his K Street home was difficult even with nearly a week’s advance notice of Hurricane Dorian. Despite that, he felt it was necessary.
“Thank God we’ll be able to go. There’s no telling what the impact might be, so it’s better to be safe,” Wright said.
On Monday and Tuesday, Glynn County Schools loaded up and transported more than 500 evacuees from Lanier Plaza to American Red Cross shelters further inland. Wright was among them.
He and his travel buddy, a small chihuahua mix named Beano, boarded one of the last buses out of town Tuesday morning, heading for the Red Cross shelter in Waycross.
His decision to evacuate didn’t come solely out of a desire to get out of harm’s way, however.
Because his dialysis clinic had closed due to the incoming storm, he needed to go elsewhere to get his treatment. Doing so isn’t easy, but it’s a lesson he learned during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
“I take my papers and show them to the Red Cross people, and they set me up with another place for my treatments,” Wright said.
The last buses pulled out Tuesday just before 2 p.m., said county spokesman Matthew Kent.
Anyone who is evacuating can take shelter in a Red Cross facility if it still has room — riding a bus isn’t necessary. Schools Transportation Director Marty Simmons said evacuees will have to bring their own extra clothes and toiletries to a shelter.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit the Golden Isles sometime Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it tropical-storm-force winds, a three- to five-foot storm surge, rain and “historic” breaking waves, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service.
The extreme waves are anticipated to cause flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
Rainfall may contribute, but Scott Cordero, meteorologist with the NWS, said in a weather briefing that flooding due to rain is unlikely.
For more information on shelter locations and statuses, visit redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.
For information on the hurricane, weather patterns, potential storm surges and more, visit tinyurl.com/emadashboard.