A Glynn County Schools assistant superintendent will soon return home to serve as superintendent of Camden County Schools.
Tracolya Green, assistant superintendent for grades 6-12, was named the sole finalist for the superintendent position by the Camden County Board of Education on June 2.
Green has worked almost two decades as an educator and school administrator. She came to Glynn County in 2021 to serve as assistant superintendent.
“I’m extremely grateful that Dr. Spence and the Glynn County school board gave me an opportunity to lead and serve in Glynn,” Green said.
She said she’s excited to return to the community in which she grew up to have a positive impact at home. She’s also proud of the work that’s been accomplished during her time in Glynn County.
“What I’m most proud of is that I created an environment that’s psychologically safe for leaders and teachers to be vulnerable and feel supported.”
Green grew up in Tarboro, Georgia, and is a native of Camden County. She attended Woodbine Elementary School, Camden Middle School and Camden County High School.
After graduating from Valdosta State University with her bachelor’s degree in secondary education, Green spent several years in the classroom as a high school science and math teacher.
Prior to working for Glynn County Schools, Green served in leadership positions at the school, district and state levels.
She played an instrumental role at Andrew Jackson High School in Duval County in improving the school’s rating under Florida policy from a “D” school to a “B” school and increasing the high school’s graduation rate to 95%, the highest in the school’s history.
During her time as the assistant superintendent (chief) of high schools for Hillsborough County, Green supervised the budget, instruction and personnel of 51 high school sites for the seventh largest school district in the nation.
“The Board of Education is honored to have Dr. Green join Camden County Schools as our new superintendent,” said Jonathon Blount, chairman of the Camden County school board. “This is an exciting and challenging time for Camden County as our community is poised for exponential growth over the next few years. Dr. Green’s proven leadership experience in two of Florida’s largest school districts makes her the right choice to successfully steer Camden County Schools into the future.”
The board had 14 calendar days following its decision June 2 to make all documents concerning any finalists under consideration publicly available before taking final action.
Green said she looks forward to coming home, and she feels her experience in Glynn County played a significant role in this opportunity to move into the new leadership role in Camden County.
“I’m eager to get back home and listen and learn so I can improve not just the school system but Camden County, my home,” she said.