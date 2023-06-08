A Glynn County Schools assistant superintendent will soon return home to serve as superintendent of Camden County Schools.

Tracolya Green, assistant superintendent for grades 6-12, was named the sole finalist for the superintendent position by the Camden County Board of Education on June 2.

More from this section

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.