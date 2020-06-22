People lined up Monday morning along Community Action Way and out onto Fourth Street for COVID-19 testing at the Glynn County Department of Public Health.
Coastal residents have sought testing in record numbers over the last week, said Coastal Health District spokesperson Ginger Heidel.
“We’re seeing it district-wide,” Heidel said.
The district’s website indicates 1,104 people were tested in Glynn County last week, more than double the number during any previous week and greater than the last two weeks combined.
Several restaurants have recently closed temporarily to clean after members of their staff tested positive. Those restaurants include Toucan’s Ale House, Skipper’s Fish Camp, Crab Trap, Bubba Garcia’s, Frosty’s and both Brogen’s locations on St. Simons Island. Some have since reopened.
“I don’t think there’s one reason," Heidel said. "It’s just that as people get out and about there are more potential exposures."
People could be seeking testing due to employers asking employees to get tested, higher numbers of cases popping up in the coastal area or as a result of the state’s contact tracing efforts.
Heidel added that the desired outcome for the state Department of Public Health is to test as many people as possible. Gov. Brian Kemp has tasked the department with testing higher percentages of Georgia residents as the outbreak continues.
The health department reports 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Glynn County and three deaths related to the virus as of Monday at 11 a.m. There has been a sharp rise in cases in the past couple of weeks.
Of the 305 cases reported in Glynn County since the outbreak started, more than 200 were reported in the last month.
The Glynn County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at 2747 Fourth St. from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Heidel said the turnaround time for tests is typically two to four days.
Coastal Community Health Services’ Brunswick location is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at 106 Shoppers Way. The center is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. For questions, please call 912-275-8028.
The News’ Lauren McDonald contributed to this story.