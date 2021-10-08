Glynn County representative reappointed to assembly team
A member of Glynn County’s delegation to the Georgia General Assembly was reappointed Thursday to the House Majority Whip Team.
Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, will continue to serve on the team during the 2022 legislative session. The General Assembly will reconvene in January.
In naming his team, House Majority Whip Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, announced that Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton, will serve as Chief Deputy Whip.
“I am excited and ready to get to work with this Whip team to advance our caucus’ conservative policies,” Hatchett said. “This is a proven group of leaders in the Georgia House of Representatives who work tirelessly on behalf of their constituents and our state.”
Other Republican House members on the team are Reps. John LaHood of Valdosta, Mark Newton of Augusta, Vance Smith of Pine Mountain, Stan Gunter of Blairsville, Matthew Gambill of Cartersville, Houston Gaines of Athens, Noel Williams of Cordele, Ginny Ehrhart of Marietta and Dale Washburn of Macon.
Members of the whip team are responsible for monitoring legislation as it moves through both chambers of the General Assembly and helping House members understand the details of bills and resolutions.
— The Brunswick News