Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste speaks in September at a press conference on Operation Coastal Flood.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has resigned, leaving the post he held for 18 months to pursue a new work opportunity, he said.

Hired by the Glynn County Commission in June 2021, the veteran FBI agent was the county’s first full-time Black police chief.

