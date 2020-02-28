The McIntosh County Commission adopted a resolution earlier this month declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, and a local gun ownership advocacy group is pushing Glynn County to do the same.
Michael Morris, president of It’s Our Right, said he and his organization have been working to get counties and municipalities across Georgia to sign similar resolutions. More than 20 already have, he said.
“We’re trying to get them to pass the Second Amendment resolution because Georgia has a bill that was introduced that would basically do the same thing that Virginia tried to do,” Morris said.
Morris is referring to Senate Bill 281, or the Georgia Firearms and Weapons Act, which would put heavier restrictions on guns and magazines than currently exist. He said the bill amounted to a near-total ban on civilian gun ownership.
“People say it won’t happen, but it’s been proposed,” Morris said.
The idea behind the resolution is to prevent enforcement of such laws should they make it onto the books, he explained.
“The county won’t enforce unconstitutional limits, and the sheriff won’t enforce gun confiscation and magazine limits and things like that,” Morris said.
Because the group is largely based in Brunswick, Glynn County was among the first communities it approached. However, the county hasn’t been very accommodating, he said.
Glynn County commissioners aren’t all in lockstep on the issue.
“I just don’t think it’s appropriate for the county commission to get involved one way or another,” commission vice chairman Bill Brunson said.
While an NRA member and gun owner, Brunson is skeptical that the county could legally abide by such a resolution.
“We’ve got a lot of issues before us,” he said. “I’m just not sure this is one we should wade into.”
Commissioner Peter Murphy subscribes to a similar view. He called it a “slippery slope” of picking which laws to enforce and which to ignore.
“I personally could not be supportive of that effort,” Murphy said. “If people have issues with gun control laws, that’s a debate to be had by constitutional lawyers and scholars at the (U.S.) Supreme Court level ultimately.”
Commissioner Allen Booker said the constitution speaks for itself.
“I think we have a Second Amendment,” Booker said.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said he’s not sure the county needs to commit to a resolution, though he supports Morris’ effort.
“I’m for that on the whole,” Neal said. “There may be details I may not agree with, (but) the overall concept of it is good. We’re trying to do the same thing the Second Amendment says.”
In full support is Commissioner Bob Coleman, who said the Glynn County Commission should seriously consider adopting a resolution similar to the one passed in McIntosh County.
“I would be in full support of that,” Coleman said. “I think the Second Amendment rights are as clear as they can be, and if you’re going to be stepping on them, you don’t have any business doing any of that.”
Not all could immediately say whether they favored a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.
Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn and Glynn Commission Chairman Mike Browning said they had not looked into the issue thoroughly enough to take a stance.
“I need to do some more research on it,” O’Quinn said. “I don’t have enough information to have an opinion.”
Browning said the commission will likely discuss a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution at a work session some time soon before deciding whether to take action.
“That’s something that the entire board’s got to take up,” Browning said.
Like Browning, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey feels the city commission would need to hash it out at a work session before deciding what to do.
When asked for his opinion, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump declined immediate comment.
The resoultion passed unanimously by the McIntosh County Commission would, in effect, stop local government from enforcing any restriction on firearms deemed to be unconstitutional. It passed with the backing of McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup, the chief law enforcement official in the county.