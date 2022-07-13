Glynn County elections officials are looking for poll workers for the November general election — a bunch of them.
Ideally, 100 people will sign up to work the polls on Nov. 8, said Christina Redden, assistant director of the Glynn County Board of Elections & Registration, at Tuesday’s meeting.
The reason so many poll workers are needed is to ensure there are enough workers at every polling place, Redden said.
People interested in being a poll workers can go to the board of elections website at glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections.
Chris Channell, director of the board of elections and registration, said applicants must check their email after they apply to schedule a time for training, which takes four to five hours.
Election officials are also looking for buildings in the county’s north central and northwest areas for use as polling places.
They are trying to avoid using public schools for safety reasons.
There are strict rules for where polling places can be located. Polling places cannot be in commercial buildings, they have to be large enough for the machines, have adequate parking and be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Churches or other public buildings such as VFW halls or American Legions that are used as polling places across the state are financially compensated.
Channell said he plans to drive to Atlanta the first week of August to pick up 15 voting machines from the state, rather than purchase additional machines. State election officials want one voting machine for every 250 registered voters.
If the county was forced to buy them, it will cost $183,000.
Board members also reluctantly removed two voters from the list of active voters.
The two people used post office boxes, but people must provide a physical address to vote. In both instances, letters were sent to the physical addresses and post office boxes with no response.
“We have made every effort to contact these folks,” said board member Tommy Clark.
If they are still living in Glynn County, they will have to re-register to vote, he said.