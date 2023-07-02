A Glynn County couple is facing battery charges following a domestic dispute on Friday that resulted in the husband being treated for a gunshot wound and both people being treated for injuries, the Glynn County Police Department said Sunday.

Glynn County Police officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. Friday to a location on Stafford Avenue in the Beverly Shores neighborhood to a report of a shooting, a release from the police department said. The victim, Marquise Timms, 31, was taken via a private vehicle to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital where he was treated and transported to another facility for additional treatment, the release said.

