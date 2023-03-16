A Glynn County man will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in Appling County Superior Court last week to attacking two children with a knife in January 2022.

Torrance Markale Jones, 39, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty on March 9 in front of Judge Stephen Kelley to entering a home in Appling County where four juveniles were home alone and hitting, strangling and stabbing two of them, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office said. The children were 4, 6, 11 and 14 years old.

