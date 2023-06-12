Public health officials say a rabid fox was confirmed in a residential area near Exit 29 of Interstate 95.
The Glynn County Health Department said in a press release Friday that the fox was in a residential area near the intersection of Blythe Island Highway and U.S. Highway 82 on Thursday when it began attacking random objects in the yard of a couple who frequently feeds wild animals. It then attacked the couple, the release said.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded and turned the fox over to the health department’s Environmental Health Division for testing.
“The health department has contacted everyone who had potential exposure to the rabid fox and encouraged them to follow poison control and physician guidance,” the release said.
People are discouraged from feeding wild animals or having contact with them of any kind, the release said. All pets should also be vaccinated against rabies, the release said.
“This incident is a reminder that several species of wild animals in our area can carry rabies, including raccoons, foxes, and bats,” the release said. “Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals.”
The health department said to protect themselves and their families from rabies, people should avoid contact with animals they don’t know, keep up with vaccinations and booster shots for all pets and avoid attracting wild animals by leaving trash cans open or pet food outside.
“Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals, to health,” the release said. “Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.”
The health department also said to teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals and to practice the mantra of “love your own, leave other animals alone.”
Rabies symptoms include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies like humans, foaming at the mouth and paralysis.
The fox that tested positive for rabies had to be killed to perform the test for the disease.
“If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Services at 912-544-7500 and the Glynn County Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940,” the release said.