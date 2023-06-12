Public health officials say a rabid fox was confirmed in a residential area near Exit 29 of Interstate 95.

The Glynn County Health Department said in a press release Friday that the fox was in a residential area near the intersection of Blythe Island Highway and U.S. Highway 82 on Thursday when it began attacking random objects in the yard of a couple who frequently feeds wild animals. It then attacked the couple, the release said.

More from this section

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.