After six years of leading the department, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Chief R.K. Jordan announced his retirement Friday.

Jordan, 65, told The News he had already made plans to retire in December, but he decided to move his retirement ahead in order to accommodate a date with an intensive back surgery that can no longer be put off.

