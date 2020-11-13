Ten volunteers from each local political party broke open the first boxes of absentee ballots Friday morning to begin a hand recount of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.
On Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for a simultaneous election audit and a full by-hand recount of the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. With a razor-thin margin of around 0.3 percent, it’s likely that Trump, who is projected to lose in Georgia, would have called for a recount anyway.
Local elections offices have until midnight Wednesday to complete the recount. With more than 42,000 ballots cast in Glynn County, elections officials are looking at the possibility of working on Saturday or late Tuesday to finish the job.
“Until we do a couple of batches of ballots and get an idea of how long it’s taking, we won’t know for sure. We may stay here all night Tuesday night, but we will be finished by midnight Wednesday,” said Patricia Gibson, chair of the Glynn County Board of Elections. “It’s actually going faster than I thought it would.”
Assistant elections and registration supervisor Christina Redden said the process of opening and preparing absentee ballots for the recount went quicker than she expected. Just in case, Glynn County GOP Chairwoman Ginny Hall said she has a team of volunteers ready to work on the weekend.
The hand recount will take a lot longer than the machine recount Georgia would normally conduct, Gibson said. Because the recount is serving a dual purpose as an audit, it can’t be done with scanners.
Local elections officials set the whole thing up very quickly, Hall said, given they did not know the specifics of how the state wanted them to handle the recount until Thursday morning.
“(The volunteer pairs) are separating it into a batch for each candidate and then they’ll count them,” Gibson said. “Both of them will count them and when they agree (on the number of votes), there’s a form they’ll fill out.”