Glynn County Democrats seeking state committee applicants
The Glynn County Democratic Committee is seeking applications for two membership spots on the state committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
The state committee spots include four-year terms.
The Glynn County Democrats executive committee will hold an election Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Miller Building of the First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, located at 1400 Norwich St.
Qualifications to be a state committee member include being registered to vote in Glynn County and being able to provide proof of residence.
Those intending to run are asked to notify Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Committee, by Feb. 18. She can be reached at j.jordan13@att.net.
— The Brunswick News