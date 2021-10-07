The Glynn County Commission had its first chance to publicly review four maps with new voting district lines drawn at Thursday’s meeting.
Chris Channell, supervisor of the county board of elections, said the four maps he is asking commissioners to consider have one thing in common — District 2.
Channell said a decade ago, the state mandate was for voting districts to be within 10% population-wise. Now, the state is requiring districts to be within 1%, meaning each of the five districts in Glynn County cannot deviate by more than 169 people.
“We had to do some drastic moving around,” he said.
The population on St. Simons Island is 16,981, which is well within state guidelines, he said.
Jekyll Island, which was part of District 2, has to be moved, Channell said. A goal for drawing the lines is to keep the districts compact, have clear boundaries and keep the incumbents in their current districts.
One of the maps shows a proposed minority majority district appear disjointed and gerrymandered because that was the only way to keep Commission Allen Booker in the same district.
Channell also provided a breakdown of the demographics in each of the proposed districts. He told commissioners they have a month to make a decision. Their choice will be sent to state officials in Atlanta to ensure it meets criteria. State Rep. Don Hogan will introduce the local legislation to make the new lines official.
A public hearing will be held 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Brunswick public library to review the proposed maps and for public input.
In other business commissioners:
• Got a report on the number of short-term rentals on St. Simons Island that have registered with the county and have been certified for meeting all the requirements for safety, fire extinguishers, trash, parking and occupancy limits.
So far, 1,109 units have been registered and certified. The 576 units that have not registered with the county will be sent letters giving them 30 days to comply before enforcement proceeding begin.
So far, enforcement of the requirement to register has generated nearly $300,000 additional revenue in the each of the months of July and August, compared to the same months two years ago.
“Our short-term rental numbers are bigger than we realized,” Commissioner Cap Fendig said. “It’s a great step forward we have this underway.”
• Approved a new data center air conditioning system in the Harold Pate Building that is designed to protect the IT equipment with all the county data on it.
David West, the county’s supervisor of technical services, acknowledged the $264,000 price tag is expensive, but the alternative is to risk the $100 million he said it would cost to replace the equipment and data from a catastrophic failure.
• Approved two variance requests to abandon alleyways in East Beach that serve as stormwater easements. Another alleyway request was tabled until the county engineer can determine the impact of the planned removal of some live oaks to build swimming pool. If the county doesn’t grant the easement, the trees in the alleyway cannot be removed.