Early voting started at 8 a.m. Monday with people waiting in line followed by a steady stream of Glynn County residents who wanted to get done with the process.
There were 14 waiting at the airport fire station poll on St. Simons Island and about eight at the Ballard precinct when the doors opened.
Early voting is ongoing through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at three locations: the Board of Elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island. Early voting will also be open at the designated polls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Oct. 29.
Julian “Puddy” Smith, who was about six voters back at the island poll when it opened, came prepared for the wait, having brought a cane-bottomed chair from home. It was not the only accommodation he made.
“I took the ‘No SPLOST’ stickers off my car,’’ he said of the ban on campaigning within 250 feet of a poll. “As soon as I clear the lot, I’ll put them back.”
Dan Pattillo said he came on the first day because he has to go out of town and wanted to get it done.
Waiting in a wheelchair with a heavy brace on his extended right leg, Stephen Sabo clearly had an excuse to vote absentee, but he and his wife Carol, who had to wrestle the heavy chair in and out of their vehicle, said they’d rather vote in person.
“I’d rather make sure my vote counts,’’ she said.
Sabo said he injured his knee in a freak accident swinging a golf club, and his orthopedist said there was no cure but to immobilize and rest the joint.
People in line were irritated to learn about the strict enforcement of the ban on cellphones in precincts.
There was the expected eye-rolling and one person on her way back to her car said, “This is stupid.”
Nancy Smith voted on crutches at Ballard “to get it out of the way.”
“I voted today because my arthritis let me,’’ she said.
Once she woke up and found she could walk relatively well, Smith said she called a friend who agreed to take her to vote.
That friend, however, didn’t vote because she said she didn’t trust the system.
Rebecca Turner and Jackie Jordan walked out of the Ballard polling place together after voting.
“I’d rather vote right now because I want my vote to count,’’ Turner said.
Jordan said showing up was a way of showing support for the privilege.
“It’s an American choice. You don’t have to vote. You get to vote,’’ she said.
They were among the more than 130 who had voted at Ballard by 10:20 a.m. Monday.
For more information or to check your registration status, precinct location or to request an absentee ballot, visit glynncounty.org/elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Anyone who is registered is able to vote at any of the three early voting locations through Nov. 4 regardless of where their precinct is located.