Glynn County Animal Control shut down Friday after staff members were exposed to COVID-19.
“Emergency care is not going to stop. We’re just closed today so staff can regroup from the COVID exposure and get tested and everything,” Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill said Friday.
The facility is still operating but closed to the public, Hill said.
Only one staff member had tested positive as of Friday afternoon, she said. Other staff members had to quarantine while awaiting test results, which left the department shorthanded.
While COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply in other parts of the state and country, the Coastal Health District — made up of Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Long, Chatham, Liberty, Bryan and Effingham counties — has been trending slightly upward.
“In general, since the beginning of November, in the past month, we have generally trended upward a little bit,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health district director. “We have not hit a steep upward spike as has been seen in other parts of our country and even our state.”
In terms of the number of new cases reported, Friday was hands down the worst day for Georgia. Davis said 5,023 had been reported in the 24 hours before 3 p.m. Friday. It’s too early to draw any real conclusions, but he said the spike seems to have preceded the Thanksgiving holiday.
“In certain parts of Georgia, numbers have been taking off for some time, so it can’t all be attributed to Thanksgiving,” Davis said. “In certain areas in the northern half (of Georgia), it began to rapidly accelerate before Thanksgiving.”
Given that the rate of new cases remains relatively low in Glynn County, Davis asked residents to avoid large gatherings in general, but especially where they might run into people from outside the area, and to follow the main recommended guidelines — regularly wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask, keep a 6-foot distance from others and stay home if feeling sick.
“We know that the arrival of a vaccine is on the horizon, and if we can hold on for another few months perhaps we can achieve some widespread herd immunity through vaccination,” Davis said.
The animal shelter will be open Saturday, Hill said, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
“Cat adoptions and dog adoptions will continue, so people, please come on out and keep adopting from us,” Hill urged.
The central shelter building is currently closed and all business will be conducted in the trailer building starting Saturday while animal control officers follow cleaning protocols due to a ringworm outbreak among the shelter’s cat population.
Cat intake is halted until Dec. 8, but uninfected cats are still up for adoption.
“We have kittens who were not exposed to the ringworm fungus and who are looking for families,” Hill said. “Dog intake and adoptions will continue as normal and emergency service can be requested 24/7 by calling 911.”
The free spay-neuter clinic in downtown Brunswick for Dec. 12 remains on schedule. The pet surgeries are free for households that can show proof of city residence and proof of an income under 400 percent of the federal poverty guideline. For a household of one, the cutoff is $51,040; for a household of two, $68,960; three, $86,880; four, $104,800. The amount increases by roughly $16,000 for each additional household member.
“The income qualifications are very generous, so please don’t let that prevent anyone from submitting an application,” Hill said.
For information on applying, call the shelter at 912-554-7500 or visit glynncountyanimals.org.