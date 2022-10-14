Glynn County Schools recently celebrated a rise in its high school graduation rate.
The Georgia Department of Education released graduation rates for public schools across the state earlier this month.
Glynn County’s rate rose from 93.9% in 2021 to 95.2% this year.
Glynn Academy had a graduation rate this year of 95.8%, slightly below its 96.6% rate last year.
Brunswick High School’s rate rose from 91.1% to 94.5%.
Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, said the rate increase in Glynn County, when compared with the decrease seen in surrounding counties, speaks to the work done daily by teachers and administrators.
“With all of the problems that we have faced the past few years, our teachers and instructional staff continued to work with students creating a positive learning environment in each school building,” he said. “We did not give in, we did not close schools for extended periods of time. We stood strong and we weathered the storm.”
Georgia’s high-school graduation rate increased this year to 84.1%, which is a record-setting high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law. The statewide graduation rate last year was 83.7%.
Georgia’s graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012.
A total of 107 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90%, and 41 districts recorded rates at or above 95%.
“Teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the last several years deserve credit for Georgia’s graduation rate increasing and other recent positive indicators, like Georgia students beating the SAT national average once again,” said Richard Woods, state school superintendent. “I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022 and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state.”
Matthew Blackstone, principal of Glynn Academy, said he’s excited to see the school continue to drive high graduation rates each year.
“We have an amazing staff that works tirelessly to make sure our students get their individual needs met,” he said. “Our students have responded well to those high expectations as well as family support in getting students to school and being involved. It has paid tremendous dividends during these difficult times the past few years.
“I am blessed to be in a community that understands tough times cannot excuse the need for high academic standards at the most critical time in a person’s growth.”
Brunswick High Principal Slade Turner echoed Blackstone’s comments, adding that the combined efforts of students and teachers in Glynn County is a testament to the resilience of the community.
“Countless teachers have spent untold hours pouring knowledge into the youth of this community,” Turner said. “The students of Brunswick High School made good on the investment of each and every one who helped them achieve the goal of high school graduation.
“In the end there are few communities that get to say that better than nine out of 10 students who start high school, finish high school. The graduation rate just shows that there are few obstacles that will keep our kids from achieving their goals.”