Glynn County 4-H keeping students busy

Georgia 4-H, the primary youth outreach program of the University of Georgia, engages Glynn County’s students year-round with school activities, monthly meetings and summer camps.
School closures and social distancing guidelines in place now because of the coronavirus outbreak haven’t stopped local 4-H students from staying connected with the program. They’re just engaging through social media and digital platforms instead.
“It’s a good opportunity to see what other people are doing,” said Donna Stewart, Glynn County 4-H agent and county extension coordinator.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, serving six million young people across the country.
Glynn County’s program currently reaches every fifth-grader in public schools. The program also has clubs in all of Glynn County’s middle schools.
Other 4-H clubs include Horse Club, Garden for Good Club, Fit for 4-H, Art for the Heart and Clover Club. These clubs would usually meet monthly at the Ballard Office.
“We do a lot of science, and we try to fit everything as close as we can to what’s being taught in the schools,” Stewart said. “… Teachers love it, to have us come in and do something that helps reinforce what they do.”
Students are now completing school work at home, and they’re able to stay engaged with the 4-H program through its Facebook group, where participants post messages, pictures and videos.
Counties across the state are also posting different daily activities, which are being shared with local students as well.
“There’s so much stuff out there from a lot of counties around the state,” Stewart said. “Every county has its own 4-H program.”
A marsh cleanup planned with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful had to be canceled, so the local 4-H participants were encouraged instead to clean up litter around their neighborhoods and post pictures of themselves doing so to the Facebook page.
Regular emails are also sent out to the local 4-H students, to keep them posted on updates and activities they can participate in, including virtual meetings and contests.
Students wishing to participate or learn more about Glynn County 4-H can email donnast@uga.edu or call 912-554-7576.
