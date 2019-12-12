Glynn Amateur Radio Association to host commemoration
The Glynn Amateur Radio Association will commemorate Brunswick’s contribution to the Liberty Ship building war effort at an event Saturday.
Ham radio enthusiasts as well as the general public are invited to join the radio club at Liberty Ship Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be operating several ham radio stations in the shadow of the ship construction site and will be contacting other radio stations, in commemoration of the 99 Liberty Ships built by 16,000 Brunswick residents from 1943-1945. The 100th ship was built as a 23-foot memorial model and is displayed currently at Mary Ross Park.
Radio operators can listen on the 20- and 40-meter HF radio bands nationwide.