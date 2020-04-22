The American Lung Association is awarding Glynn County an “A,” its highest grade in its recently released air quality report.
The grade is for most improved air quality on the 50th anniversary of passage of the nation’s Clean Air Act.
The American Lung Association announced the grades with the release of its 2020 State of the Air report.
The “State of the Air,” for years 2016, 2017 and 2018, is a report card on the two most widespread outdoor air pollutants: ozone pollution, also known as smog, and particle pollution, also called soot. The report analyzes particle pollution through average annual particle pollution levels and short-term spikes in particle pollution.
Both ozone and particle pollution are dangerous to public health and can increase the risk of premature death and other serious health effects, including asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer, and new research links air pollution to the development of serious diseases, such as asthma and dementia
Glynn is one of only three of Georgia’s 159 counties to receive the high mark. Others awarded an “A” were Chatham and Chattooga counties.
Savannah, Brunswick, Statesboro and Hinesville were all named on the association’s cleanest cities list for ozone pollution. Each experienced zero unhealthy air days, the national association said.
Three counties in the Peach State received a failing grade: Henry, Rockdale and Fulton.
The American Lung Association does not collect data on all counties.
Other counties receiving grades include Gwinnett and Bibb, “C”; Douglas and DeKalb, “D”; and Muscogee, “B.”
Atlanta overall showed improvement. In 2019, it ranked 25th on the most polluted city in the nation for ozone. Fewer days of unhealthy ozone prompted its removal from the list and pushed its ranking to 33rd this year.
Augusta improved and matched its best levels to tie 153rd in the nation. Macon and Warner Robins had the same number of unhealthy ozone days from last year’s report and tied 122nd for most polluted city for ozone.
“Ozone pollution can harm even healthy people, but is particularly dangerous for children, older adults and people with lung diseases like COPD or asthma,” said American Lung Association Senior Director of Advocacy June Deen. “Breathing ozone-polluted air can trigger asthma attacks in both adults and children with asthma, which can land them in the doctor’s office or the emergency room. Ozone can even shorten people’s lives.”
Year-round particle pollution levels in Atlanta were significantly lower than in last year’s report as the metro area recorded its best levels. Macon and Warner Robins tied 41st in year-round particle pollution and recorded their best levels in this year’s report. Augusta was slightly worse this year and tied 36th for the most polluted city for year-round particle pollution.
“Particle pollution can lodge deep in the lungs and can even enter the bloodstream,” Deen said. “It can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes and cause lung cancer.”
Particle pollution comes from coal-fired power plants, diesel emissions, wildfires and wood-burning devices.