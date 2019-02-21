Glynn Academy administration and staff responded earlier today to a student making a joke about having a weapon in his book bag.
The student has since been detained by school administrators and school resource officers. No weapon was found, and the student now faces severe disciplinary consequences, according to a message sent by Matthew Blackstone, Glynn Academy’s principal.
“No one at GA was ever in any danger,” Blackstone said.
The incident took place around 11 a.m., said Brittany Tate, a spokeswoman for Glynn County Schools. School operations have returned to normal.
Update: This story was updated at 3 p.m. with new information. The article previously stated that Glynn Academy was placed on “code red” lockdown, according to information provided by Glynn County Schools. The situation was handled quickly enough that no lockdown was required.