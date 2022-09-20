Merit Scholar semifinalists

Glynn Academy seniors Ryan Walsh, Lily Kate Akins, Griffin Lee and Ivan Barr are semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

 Provided photo

Four local students will join others nationwide to potentially earn National Merit Scholar recognition.

Glynn Academy seniors Lily Akins, Ivan Barr, Griffin Lee and Ryan Welsh were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. These students will learn in the spring whether they will be finalists.

