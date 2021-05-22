Molly Mitchell will officially receive her diploma from Glynn Academy this week accompanied by a long list of achievements earned through hard work during her high school years.
Among those achievements are being named a recipient of the National Merit Scholarship, which recognizes academic excellence among the country’s high school students.
Mitchell was one of two finalists for the National Merit Scholarship at Glynn Academy.
Matthew Pendarvis, also a senior, was also named a finalist.
Mitchell was also named STAR student this year and chose Heath Horton as her STAR teacher. Horton teaches mathematics at Glynn Academy.
“It’s definitely nice to have the recognition, especially for something that after college is a good national award to have,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell plans to attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall. She’s not sure yet what major she’ll declare.
“I’m in the college of arts and letters, which is liberal arts type of school,” she said.
Mitchell was involved in a variety of groups and activities during her time at Glynn Academy.
She served this year as president of the National Honor Society. She was also involved in Model United Nations and the Student Council. She played tennis for GA and took dual enrollment courses during high school at College of Coastal Georgia.
“Getting involved in leadership is super helpful, especially if you’re going off to college with all these people who are new and obviously really smart and driven,” Mitchell said. “It’s nice to have something that you can say you contributed to your community.”
Reflecting on her graduation, which will take place Friday for Glynn Academy seniors and Thursday for Brunswick High, Mitchell said she feels sad to see high school end and to say goodbye to fellow students.
“It’s just so crazy to think that it’s finally ending,” she said.
The pandemic brought unique challenges to the final portion of her high school years.
“It’s been nice to be back in school and be able to see everyone,” she said. “I can’t imagine spending my senior year online.”
Pendarvis and Mitchell were named National Merit Scholarship finalists this year “by demonstrating through distinguished performance high potential for future academic accomplishment,” said Brittany Tate, spokeswoman for Glynn County Schools, during this month’s meeting of the Glynn County Board of Education.
The two were celebrated during the meeting by their principal, Matthew Blackstone.
“It’s a real privilege to get to stand here with these two wonderful students,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of kids at Glynn Academy as you know, and this award is something that doesn’t come around very often. And the fact that they put all this time and energy into their studies to get recognized in this way is just huge.”