“Rent” has captivated audiences since the show hit Broadway in 1996.
The rock musical explores the stories of a community in New York City’s Alphabet City during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s.
The play’s characters come from diverse backgrounds and face significant hardships, but they form an inclusive community that supports each other through their struggles. Their stories are filled with pain, fear, triumph and love.
This year, Glynn Academy’s one act play team did not shy away from the challenge of bringing the story of “Rent” to the stage.
“It’s a story of a lot of hardship and a lot of overcoming, but ultimately it’s about family and community and that’s what it’s trying to tell, through everything else,” said Kobe Mukes, who played drag queen Angel Dumott Schunard in the Glynn Academy show. “There’s a lot of people who don’t relate to each other within the group of characters, and through it all they were a family.”
A play like “Rent” is rarely seen at high school one act competitions, Mukes said. Glynn Academy’s one act team, though, not only took on this challenge, but they did so with great success.
The team earned the Georgia High School Association’s Class 6A state championship, the first state championship for the team in recent school history. And the students will bring a full version of the show to the local stage in 2020.
“I have loved ‘Rent’ ever since I saw it for the first time in ’97, and I have been waiting for a time in my career where I have the right students to do it,” said Joshua Sinyard, Glynn Academy’s director of theatre, who selected the play for this year’s one act competition.
The students began working on the play at the start of this school year. This year, Glynn Academy offered a performance class that allowed the students to rehearse during school hours as well as outside of class.
The one act team cut down the two-act show into a 55 minute show, to meet the parameters of competition. The feat of cutting the show, while maintaining most of the favorite songs and moments in the show, was the “sorcery of our director,” Mukes said.
“We were able to keep a lot of the iconic songs throughout the one act,” he said.
Sinyard said he was impressed with how well the students connected with their characters and to the messages the play aimed to portray.
“What matters most is research, research research,” said Georgia Waters, who played Maureen Johnson.
The students understood that the play’s substance was as important as the story, Mukes said.
“We have been blessed to live in a world with the internet,” he said. “… This is a show that has been done time and time again. Might I mention, not in this area or for people of our specific demographic. But it’s a story that’s been told and a story that’s been dissected, because it was so revolutionary when it came out.”
A simple show set based heavily on lighting served as the play’s backdrop. Lighting and set creation were done by the students.
“Although it can be hard to consume for some people, to watch, it did actually happen, and it’s real,” Waters said. “There are lives out there that are still affected by it. So we wanted to do it in a way that was both accurate and respectful.”
To genuinely portray the characters, Mukes said the student actors had to understand not only the hardships they faced but also the moments of joy, of community and family bonding.
“These were big characters, and these were mature characters and these were characters that have had a lot of emotional experiences,” Mukes said.
The characters in Rent are also years older than the high school students and have gone through many more life experiences.
“We were playing adult character who come from different backgrounds, different ethnicities,” Waters said. “They’re members of the LGBTQ+ community, and a lot of our characters are also HIV positive, which is again not something that high schoolers in southern Georgia usually portray on stage.”
Mukes said he’s proud of the one act team for taking this difficult material and successfully creating this production.
“We were able to get away with it, and it performed well, which proves that it’s a story that needed to be told,” he said.
The community will have the chance to see the state-winning production at the beginning of next year.
A full-length show will be shown at Glynn Academy at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 through Feb. 1, as part of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards competition, also called the Shuler Hensley Awards.
Matthew Blackstone, principal at Glynn Academy, encouraged the community to come out and see a talented group of students put on a great show.
“These kids, they’re great,” Blackstone said. “Josh has worked really hard over the years to get the program to this level. I just don’t’ think people realize how good they are.”
The one act team also plans to order state rings this year and will need to raise the money themselves to purchase the rings, Sinyard said.
The rings cost about $200 apiece, and the team needs to raise around $8,000 more. Sinyard encouraged local businesses to support this endeavors as sponsors. Those interested in sponsoring the team can email Sinyard at joshua.sinyard@glynn.k12.ga.us.
Tickets for next year’s show can be purchased at www.gaplayers.com/rent.