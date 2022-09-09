Matthew Blackstone, principal of Glynn Academy, brought to the school board Thursday concerns about homeless individuals creating safety issues around the high school campus.

“As you know, Glynn Academy’s a very unique campus. We’ve got a lot of parking in a lot of different areas all around the campus,” Blackstone told members of the Glynn County Board of Education during its monthly work session. “We do have three (school resource officers). We now have five monitors. But we’re still having a lot of issues with our homeless population approaching our kids after school, before school and during school.”

