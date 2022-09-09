Matthew Blackstone, principal of Glynn Academy, brought to the school board Thursday concerns about homeless individuals creating safety issues around the high school campus.
“As you know, Glynn Academy’s a very unique campus. We’ve got a lot of parking in a lot of different areas all around the campus,” Blackstone told members of the Glynn County Board of Education during its monthly work session. “We do have three (school resource officers). We now have five monitors. But we’re still having a lot of issues with our homeless population approaching our kids after school, before school and during school.”
The growing homeless population in downtown and other parts of Glynn County is a concern shared by others in the community. Business owners report issues with people loitering outside, and area police are called on a regular basis to respond to situations with homeless individuals.
The Well, a day shelter that serves the homeless, is located a block from Glynn Academy campus. The shelter offers resources to the homeless but does not serve individuals outside of its operating hours.
Students at Glynn Academy are often approached and asked for money, Blackstone said. Students have also seen “inappropriately clothed individuals,” he said, as well as situations when a homeless individual may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.
The campus is secured with gated fencing and security staff, Blackstone said. But students must leave campus to enter the parking lots which cannot be monitored at all times.
“I don’t know what the solution is,” Blackstone said. “I don’t want to begrudge anybody who’s on hard times. But the safety of my campus right now is my priority, and right now I have a lot of concerns about what we’re having to deal with.”
Board member Hank Yeargan proposed drafting a resolution asking the city for help in enforcing loitering and panhandling near Glynn Academy.
“I don’t know the answer to this problem, but I do feel like it’s a community effort,” he said.
Blackstone said police are reliably fast to respond to calls from the school and capable of handling situations in a professional manner.
“We’ve just got to work together as a community to try to figure out a solution because it’s getting bad around Glynn Academy,” he said. “And I don’t say that lightly, you guys. I really don’t.”
In other business, the board received an update on a planned retention stipend that will be given to full-time and part-time staff using CARES Act funding that expires in September 2023.
The plan is to give full-time staff a $2,000 stipend, part-time staff a $1,000 stipend and substitutes a stipend of $25 per day of work, which will amount to almost $2,000 for substitutes who worked every day.
The planned pay date is Jan. 13.
“We’ve been looking at our CARES Act 2 and CARES Act 3 budgets, and we were not able to hire all of the extra teachers and extra paraprofessionals that we had planned to hire for CARES Act 2,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “We want to give a retention stipend in January to our employees who have stayed with us and are working with us now.”
The board also heard reports on staff hiring and vacancies. As of Aug. 19, there were 17 total vacancies. They include 5.5 vacancies in special education and 5.5 in elementary education.
Some of the positions have since been filled, said Michele Seals, executive director of human resources for Glynn County Schools.