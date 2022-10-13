Nothing hurts a show like too much exposition, declared a young actor on Glynn Academy’s auditorium stage.
“What about a bad title?” his scene partner asked.
So begins the satirical comedy “Urinetown,” presented by the GA Players One Act team this fall. The auditorium was abuzz Tuesday as the students prepared for their final rehearsal before this week’s competition.
Students rushed to and fro in their costumes and stage make-up, adjusting microphones and checking the sound system before their families and friends arrived to see the show.
“Urinetown” is a post-apocalyptic musical set in a town with a low water supply, where a large company forces residents to pay for access to the only available restroom.
“You’re not allowed to use private restrooms, so this large company is forcing people to use a public restroom that they have to pay to use,” said Austin Lofquist, a senior and GA Players president. “And the people revolt.”
Lofquist plays Bobby Strong, a leader of the revolution.
The GA Players will present “Urinetown” at two upcoming competitions. They will travel today to Camden County High School for the Georgia Theatre Conference contest, and they will compete again at the GHSA region event Oct. 28.
The community will be invited to see the show during performances at the Glynn Academy auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3-5. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Riley O’Halloran, who plays Hope Cladwell, the daughter of the company’s boss, said she’s excited for the upcoming competitions.
“We have a good show, and everyone has fun with it,” said O’Halloran, a senior and vice president of GA Players.
The rules of One Act require the students to prepare the stage, perform the play and clear their set in 55 minutes or less. The students have worked hard on this production since August, said Kerri Halbert, theater teacher and director.
“This group takes initiative and really takes ownership of the piece,” she said.
Emma McLelland, a freshman who moved to Glynn County this year from Ohio, said she joined the One Act team after hearing rave reviews about their past work.
Her character, Penny, runs the town’s public restroom and collects the toll.
“She is a pretty nasty character,” McLelland said. “She’s mean.”
McLelland has never played a villain before, and the part has challenged her to think hard about the movies of a character like the one she plays in “Urinetown.”
The lively show will be one that all audience members can enjoy, she said.
“It’s a very action-packed show, with lots of singing,” she said. “Get ready for a lot of stand-up laughs.”
The show offers a thought-provoking metaphor for capitalism, Lofquist said, but is packed with high-energy dance numbers and humorous characters.
He encouraged the community to come support the show in November.
“I think it’s great for the community to come and support high school theater because it’s a great artistic outlet for us, and I feel like the show is enjoyable for a wide variety of audiences,” he said.
The GA Players will also perform “Into the Woods” March 2-4 and “The Wizard of Oz” on May 4-6.