Annabelle Cochran, a senior at Glynn Academy, recalls being traumatized when speaking in front of a large crowd four years ago.
This past weekend, though, Cochran addressed a crowd of thousands at the National High School Model United Nations Conference in New York City, which brought in Model UN teams from all 50 states in the U.S. and from countries around the world. Glynn Academy’s Model UN team also took part in the competition.
Model UN, a competition in which students engage in the diplomatic practices of world leaders, teaches students how to communicate and how to lead, Cochran said.
“This is my eighth year doing Model UN, and this will actually be my last competition,” said Cochran, before the trip.
Glynn Academy’s Model UN team was invited for the third consecutive year to take part in the conference in New York City. The team returned Monday. They represented Germany in the competition, which means that team members discussed and debated topics throughout the contest from Germany’s diplomatic viewpoint.
“Regional competitions, they’re obviously fun and they’re challenging, but this one really just makes you operate on such a higher level,” said Cochran, the president of Glynn Academy’s Model UN team.
The best teams in the world come to this contest.
“It’s really interesting to see their standards of things and how they do things differently than we do,” Cochran said. “There are also a lot of really intense schools that go.”
For Glynn Academy’s team, chapter leaders and advisors select the students who will go on the trip based on their past performances at practice sessions and competitions.
“We pick out 10 to 15 kids that we think are good at speaking or are very outspoken, have good writing, based on how they speak in meetings and their competitions rankings,” Cochran said.
A great deal of fundraising took place before the competition so that the trip would be affordable for all students. The team hosted bake sales, raffle events and percentage nights. They also applied for scholarship assistance through the national program.
“Without fundraising, the trip is roughly $1,500 per person,” Cochran said. “And I physically can’t ask delegates to pay that much money.”
For many of the students, the trip is their first to New York City.
The Model UN team also recently came in first place for the fifth consecutive year at the annual competition at Georgia Southern University.
“The team did great,” Cochran said.
Ellie Watkins, a sophomore member on the team, described Model UN as addicting but challenging.
She said her experience as a team member has brought her out of her shell.
“I signed up for Model UN because I’m personally not a good public speaker, and I had a hard time getting up in front of our entire team at the beginning of the year,” she said.
Many other team members share that kind of story, Cochran said. But she said the club has transformative powers, so that they’re able to gain the skills that make it possible to attend conferences like the one in New York and speak with confidence in front of thousands.
“The organization as a whole is just something that I think is really beneficial to everybody,” she said. “It builds on so many different facets of your life, whether it’s communication skills or public speaking or problem-solving.”