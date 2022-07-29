Glynn Academy band students have practiced outside in the south Georgia heat during the annual summer band camp the past two weeks to master the complex movements and elements of a marching band.

With varying levels of experience, the 120 marching band students worked together to memorize challenging footwork, establish good posture and learn new music for the 2022 band season.

