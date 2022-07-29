Glynn Academy band students have practiced outside in the south Georgia heat during the annual summer band camp the past two weeks to master the complex movements and elements of a marching band.
With varying levels of experience, the 120 marching band students worked together to memorize challenging footwork, establish good posture and learn new music for the 2022 band season.
Chris Duke, band director at Glynn Academy, said it’s important not to rush the learning process during the first two weeks of band season.
“Everything builds so we take our time. We try to make sure that what they learn on day-one they remember. We take it at the right pace so we don’t get ahead of ourselves. The funny thing is, once we do this, things move faster,” Duke said.
“It works well for us and (the students) respond well to it.”
Even though the program’s numbers are down due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke said the marching band has a solid group of students who are attentive and hardworking.
“Those are great qualities and it’s gonna really help us have a great foundation for building [the program] back up again,” Duke said. “When the kids who were affected by COVID-19 in middle school come to the band program, you’re not sure exactly how much they know. We’re going to help them get back on track.”
Duke believes the band camp allows students to learn the basics before moving on to the more complex parts of their performance, something that is hard to do within the constraints of normal class time.
The camp also helps students build relationships and connections within the program, Duke said.
“The kids get to know each other better. The new kids kind of get to come in and feel like part of a family because of the time they spend together. The other students get to mentor them and create relationships, which is awesome,” Duke said.
“It’s really about developing, not just a music performance but a program of kids who are going to spend years together.”
Since new practice fields are being put in at Glynn Academy, the band packed up its equipment and moved the two-week-long camp to Glynn County Middle School.
Duke said he is grateful the middle school is allowing them to use its facilities.
While band students ran through formations and footwork outside on the football field, the Glynn Academy color guard practiced choreography inside the middle school’s cafeteria. Laurena Duke, the color guard coordinator, said their goal was for the students to learn all the movements for the new show by the end of the week.
“It’s been going great so far. They are working really well together and are a very cohesive group. Their attitudes are great and they’re willing to learn,” she said.
Lily Kate Akins, a Glynn Academy senior and one of the band’s drum majors, feels the camp has been going really well and everyone is working hard.
“They’re all doing great and they’re learning really fast, which for the freshman class this year is good,” Akins said. “It’s been really nice to see them improve and progress. A lot of them have come from COVID middle school and didn’t get a lot of playing time.”
This year, the Glynn Academy marching band will perform a new show called “What is Your Life’s Blueprint?”
“It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. speech that was given to a high school years ago, but the words apply to us all today,” Chris Duke said.
The performance includes different blue-themed songs, including “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra.
As summer winds down and band season begins, Adkins said she is excited to continue to work with the new band members and watch them grow and perform.
“This is going to be a fantastic school year,” Chris Duke said. “We’ve got a great show. The kids are awesome. They help each other and they encourage, support and back each other up”
Glynn Academy’s marching band is selling discount cards to raise money to support the band’s boosters and students, Chris Duke said. The cards are $20 each and give buyers 10% off meals at 70 different restaurants in the Golden Isles. For more information, email cduke@glynn.k12.ga.us.