Glynn Academy’s Class of 2023 graduation on a windy Friday evening in Glynn County Stadium. Brunswick High’s seniors graduated the night before.
Glynn Academy hosts graduation for Class of 2023
- THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
Glynn Academy’s Class of 2023 graduation on a windy Friday evening in Glynn County Stadium. Brunswick High’s seniors graduated the night before.
Judges, lawyers, clerks, law enforcement officers, family and friends all agreed on one thing Friday afternoon at the Glynn County Courthouse.
The Golden Isles received good news Wednesday evening.
The future of the amphitheater on Jekyll Island remains uncertain, but a recently completed marketing assessment offers insight into the possibilities.
In 1943, Ed Hawie put on a uniform to support the war effort.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest man for St. Simons Island murder
- Shooting leaves five people wounded
- Police arrest man for St. Simons Island murder
- Report: SSI murder witness ran with gun to where he heard shots
- Jekyll Island Authority board names next executive director
- Murder suspect has prison history for violent crimes
- Driver arrested as police seek passenger who shot at home, pedestrian
- Jekyll Island Authority board names new director
- Baby hospitalized after pepper spray attack
- Historic preservation award winners announced
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.