In the summer after her freshman year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Maggie Zheng stood in a California desert preparing to launch her first rocket.
She’d spent a portion of her first year at MIT working with around 70 other students to design and construct the rocket, and the group traveled out west together for their project finale.
“We always go out to the California desert to launch because you need to have a lot of space to do these kind of launches,” said Zheng, reflecting on the experience during a recent phone interview.
Zheng, who graduated from Glynn Academy in 2018, was among only 657 students that year who earned early acceptance into MIT, considered one of the best colleges in the country.
Now a junior, Zheng spent the fall semester this year taking all-virtual classes from her family’s home in Glynn County after MIT closed its campus to most students due to the pandemic.
During her time at home, Zheng said she’s missed the community of friends she has on campus. But she’s stayed busy, working on a research project through MIT’s Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program (UROP).
For Zheng’s project, she’s written an algorithm that uses satellite imagery to detect submarine volcanic eruptions around the world. These eruptions are difficult to detect, and Zheng’s algorithm locates the byproducts of the eruptions.
Zheng began this work over the summer and has polished her research during the fall semester. She’s writing a paper she’ll send to a scientific journal for publication, and in December she presented her research at a virtual conference.
“This was my first time writing a scientific article, and my first time presenting at a conference,” she said. “Both are really exciting and nerve-wracking.”
Zheng credited the culture at MIT for allowing her to make the most out of these opportunities. The university places a strong emphasis on exploration and collaboration, she said.
“There are so many opportunities there,” she said. “They have a certain way of saying it — attending MIT is like drinking from a firehose … There’s so many opportunities, and it’s difficult to figure out what you want to do. Coming in freshman year, there’s so many clubs and extracurriculars, but also there’s research and all these cool classes.”
MIT students do not receive grades their first semester and instead either pass a class or receive “no record,” meaning the class will not show up on their transcript.
“It’s a forgiving system your first semester,” Zheng said. “It’s really forgiving because coming to MIT is super stressful for a lot of people, and if they’re trying out a lot of things it’s difficult to balance grades and everything else. So having that system gives everyone reason to try out new things and not feel afraid to try out things that are not in their comfort zones.”
The collaborative spirit on campus encourages students to work together to solve problems and tackle class work.
“That’s very much not the culture that you grow up with typically in school, right?” Zheng said. “It’s always you should work on your work by yourself. If you’re working with other people, that’s kind of like cheating. But at MIT it’s very much expected that you collaborate with people and teach other people, but also learn from your peers.”
Zheng took advantage of the campus culture early by joining the MIT Rocket Team, a group of students who build and launch rockets.
“Typically every year we have just one major project that we work on,” Zheng said. “We also do personal rockets, so we get certifications. Freshman year I got my level-one certification for a personal rocket.”
The larger rockets built by the group usually take one or two semesters to complete.
“And then we launch it out in California,” Zheng said. “It’s a lot of fun. I did my first big launch the summer after my freshman year.”
Zheng has worked on the recovery subteam since joining the group. Each subteam focuses on specific aspects of the rocket’s functions, like propulsion and avionics, and Zheng’s team ensures the rocket lands safely. She’s worked her way up to team leader for the recovery subteam.
The work fits into MIT’s emphasis on gaining real-world experience, she said.
“A lot of the students do these kinds of student-led teams outside of class,” she said. “For me it’s really awesome to get some hands-on experience outside of the classroom. It’s definitely taught me so much, especially my freshman year.”
At MIT, students are encouraged to wait until the second half of their first year to declare a major, which allows them to explore their options and keep an open mind when they arrive on campus. Zheng’s Rocket Team experience led her to declare an aerospace engineering major.
She’s now looking forward to her final semesters of her undergraduate experience at MIT, hoping to find an internship this summer and planning to likely attend grad school.
Zheng said she’s formed strong friendships in college through her tight-knit dorm community, classes and extracurricular activities, and she looks forward to returning to campus.
She also hopes to soon be out in the desert again, launching another rocket.
She said her first launch after freshman year ended with the rocket coming apart. The second, about six months later, included two rockets, both of which successfully launched.
“Our two-stage rocket was successful … The second stage started while it was in the air,” Zheng recalled. “And it separated from the first stage. That was really cool to see.”