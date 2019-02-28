A decade ago, Jazmine Wilson was featured in an article in The Brunswick News when she won a $6,000 Don McGlamory Scholarship, open to residents of Public Housing and Section 8.
Wilson had recently graduated from Glynn Academy at the time.
Fast forward 10 years, and Wilson has earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. She lived for a short period in Ghana, Africa, and has worked in cities on both the east and west coasts of the United States.
Looking back, she credits her success in part to the support she received from her community. And now she’s ready to give back.
“I always said if I had the opportunity to be able to give back to help students, I would,” Wilson said. “This year, I made it a goal of mine to give back. And Glynn Academy was the first school that came to mind.”
Wilson recently established a scholarship fund called the “Wilson & Friends Scholarship.” She worked with Aundra Vaughn, senior counselor at Glynn Academy, to organize the scholarship.
Wilson then reached out to friends, colleagues and others she’s met along the way to ask for donations. In one month, she’s raised $1,040 on a “Wilson & Friends Scholarship” GoFundMe page. The page is still open for donations.
Wilson plans to give three $500 scholarships this year to Glynn Academy graduates who plan to be the first in their families to earn a college degree.
“It was very important to me that they were a first-generation graduate,” Wilson said. “… I was a first-generation graduate within my family. I’ve always believed in the importance of a quality education and the opportunities it brings to someone.”
Applicants for the scholarship must have been accepted into a two or four-year institution and have a GPA of 2.35 or higher. The application also includes an essay portion.
Many scholarship opportunities exist for students at the top of their class, Vaughn said. This scholarship is accessible to more students, some of whom may not have realized they had an interest in higher eduction until closer to the end of their high school career, she said.
Vaughn said she admires Wilson’s work to create this scholarship for her alma mater.
“It’s really admirable because sometimes people think you have to be a millionaire or whatever to give,” she said. “She’s just sharing the love that she’s received.”
Wilson said it was through the support of others in the community long ago that she learned about the scholarship opportunities that allowed her to earn her college degrees.
Wilson earned her undergraduate degree in social work from Savannah State University and her master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina.
After college, she did community development work in New York, where she worked with children who have severe autism. Then she moved to California to do social work in schools, with foster children and homeless youth.
Wilson has since made her way back home, moving recently to Atlanta to work as a children’s support coordinator with the Center for the Visually Impaired, a private nonprofit.
Brunswick is a close-knit community, Wilson said, full of resilient people. This community has supported her in ways that allowed her to pursue her goals, and she now hopes to do the same for more Glynn Academy graduates.
“There’s ways that you can be supportive and help our community,” she said.
Those wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/wilson-amp-friends-scholarship.
The scholarship application is due Friday at 3 p.m.