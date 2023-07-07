Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.
Thota, a Glynn Academy graduate currently on leave and spending time with his family on St. Simons Island, entered the Naval Academy in 2000 and has served 23 years as an emergency medical physician.
It was while he was in the academy in Annapolis, Maryland, that Thota realized his strengths were on the academic side, so he applied and was accepted to the military medical school in Bethesda, Maryland.
He has done tours of duty as a flight surgeon aboard the USS Enterprise, Afghanistan, Japan and other locations.
Thota said he never envisioned he’d be a physician when he entered the Naval Academy.
While he still spends some of his time working in the emergency room, the role that earned him the medal was helping the military make the transition from paper to electronic record keeping.
The improvements were across the board, including communications, diagnostics, maintaining health records and creating an electronic records system that makes it more efficient for doctors and staff.
Thota said private hospitals are also making the transition to electronic health records.
Thota said he plans to serve until at least 2028 before retiring from the Navy and returning to civilian life. He plans to remain in the medical field.
The Defense Meritorious Achievement Medal he was awarded less than two weeks ago is not the only medal he has earned in his more than two decades of service.
He has also earned the Army Achievement Medal; Joint Meritorious Unit Award; Navy Achievement Medal; Navy Commendation Medal; Korean Service Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal and marksman badges for rifle and pistol.