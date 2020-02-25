Gage Roof, a Glynn Academy junior and auto body student at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, has a measure twice, cut once mentality.
“I have to get it right the first time, or it makes me frustrated,” Roof said.
It’s not all talk. Roof placed first in the auto body category during a recent SkillsUSA competition hosted at GICCA and earned the right to proceed to the state-level contest.
He’s got the skills to handle just about any type of bodywork, but auto painting is his forte and what earned him the first place spot.
Currently, he’s the lead painter in his class, essentially a manager. Roof said the role includes setting up projects and leading his fellow students.
“It’s the environment (that I like),” Roof said. “I like working with my hands. And the teacher, he’s amazing, and the other students. It’s just fun to do.”
He was mostly focused on other interests until he got to witness his cousin Joshua Herndon, the preceding lead painter, do his thing at GICCA.
“When I started the class, he was an apprentice in the class, so all of last year I walked behind him, did everything he did and learned,” Roof said. “He was lead painter last year, I come up and be lead painter this year. I learned everything from him.”
Looking toward to the future, he and Herndon have considered going into business together. It’s attractive, Roof said, but not his first choice.
“If football doesn’t work out, this is my backup plan,” Roof said.
Roof plays defensive end and nose guard for Glynn Academy and said he’s likely to take over as defensive line captain in his senior year.
“I’ve been playing football since I was about 6 years old, I grew up playing it. I’ve loved the sport ever since I was young. It’s something I’ve always loved,” Roof said. “It’s like a family outside the family.”
While he was wearing a University of Georgia shirt on Monday, Roof said he’s not married to any particular school.
“Right now, my mindset is ‘Wherever is going to give me somewhere to go that has something I want to do or something I want to study, then I’m going to go there,’” Roof said.
On top of football, school and his classes at the Career Academy, Roof said he stays busy. That’s just how he likes it.
“I like to get out of the house whenever I can,” Roof said. “I’m a big video game player too, whenever I’m at home that’s what I’ll be doing. If I’m not out, if I’m not at work, I’m playing my games.”
Staying out of the house isn’t so hard when he’s playing football, he said.
“It’s the drive, the adrenaline, on Friday night. You can’t beat it,” Roof said.
